American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hires senior director to lead Project 2025

In time for May Mental Health Month, the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, hired Michael Rosanoff, MPH as senior director to lead the efforts of Project 2025. Project 2025 is a high-impact, collaborative initiative developed by AFSP, and aimed at the organization’s bold goal of reducing the nation’s annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

Most recently as the director of public health at Autism Speaks®, Rosanoff managed the organization’s research program focused on understanding the prevalence, costs, and causes of autism, as well as barriers and solutions to better accessing autism and mental health care in the US and worldwide. He brings nearly 10 years of experience in global strategic relations and public health consulting.

Rosanoff has a bachelor’s degree in science, focused on integrative neuroscience from the State University of New York at Binghamton, a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University, and is currently a doctoral student in epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.

“For such an important role with Project 2025, we needed an individual with a strong background in public health to help us implement and apply the strategies we know will save thousands of lives over the next few years,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “Mr. Rosanoff brings the right mix of skills and experience to this role. We are pleased to have him on board and to continue the momentum underway with Project 2025.”

More about Project 2025

Launched in October 2015, Project 2025 is a high-impact, collaborative initiative developed by AFSP, aimed at the organization’s bold goal of reducing the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025. Using a dynamic systems model approach based on what the evidence tells us about suicide, AFSP has determined a series of actions and critical areas to help reach this unprecedented goal. With this approach, the organization will reach across all demographic and sociological groups to have the greatest impact for suicide prevention, and the potential to save thousands of lives within the next 10 years.

From the model built for Project 2025, AFSP shares examples of how many lives could be saved at a national level if scaled up and made strategic investments, while applying the collective resources necessary to support these prevention areas over the next 10 years. The model has already revealed four areas for critical action including: (1) firearms and suicide prevention, (2) healthcare systems, (3) emergency departments, and (4) justice systems.

Based on these findings, AFSP intends to collaborate with other organizations, accrediting bodies and professional associations as well as leaders in other industry sectors, to implement specific strategies for reducing the rate of suicide, and focus its prevention efforts on the kinds of programs, policies and interventions that will save the most lives in the shortest amount of time.

AFSP has begun this work already by funding research studies in these three areas, and forming a partnership with the National Sports Shooting Foundation to build and implement public education resources for firearms retailers, shooting ranges and the firearms-owning community to raise the awareness of suicide prevention and firearms.

About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP onFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.