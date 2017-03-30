American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on death of Amy Bleuel, Founder of Project Semicolon

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Statement from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on the passing of Amy Bleuel, founder of Project Semicolon.

We recently learned of the death of Amy Bleuel, the founder of Project Semicolon. Ms. Bleuel was a dedicated mental health advocate who devoted herself to raising awareness of mental health and the importance of reaching out when you need help. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers our condolences to Amy Bleuel’s family, her friends, and everyone touched by Amy’s honest spirit. Based on reports, we understand that Ms. Bleuel died by suicide.

With her prolific semi-column campaign, she brought real awareness to an issue that is often misunderstood and can be complex in nature. Amy’s life was a testament that one person truly can make a difference. She had a powerful voice that gave others the confidence to speak openly about mental health.

It is important to note that there is no single cause of suicide. Suicide most often occurs when several stressors and health issues converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair. However, most people who actively manage their mental health conditions lead fulfilling lives. We must do more to prevent such tragic deaths through greater awareness of mental health issues, common warning signs, effective interventions and treatments. Suicide is preventable, and we all have a role to play to end the tragedy of suicide. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.

If you need help right now, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbiaand headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.