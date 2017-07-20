 jump to example.com

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chester Bennington

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 3:45 pm

Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chester Bennington:

american foundation for suicide preventionWe recently learned of the death of Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park. Based on reports, we understand that Mr. Bennington died by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Preventionoffers its condolences to his family, friends, and everyone touched by Bennington and his music.

There is never a single cause for suicide. Suicide is the result of many factors that come together such as an underlying mental health condition and access to lethal means. We must do more to prevent such tragic deaths through greater awareness of mental health issues, common risks and warning signs, and effective interventions and treatments.

Media interested in learning more information regarding suicide, warning signs and prevention can visit our website atwww.afsp.org. For insight on how to report on suicide: afsp.org/about-suicide/for-journalists. It is important to NOT mention method of suicide in reporting as this can lead to possible suicide contagion, or “copycat suicide.”

If you need help right now, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

 

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbiaand headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

