 jump to example.com

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention awards $4.65 million in research grants

Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 1:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention announced today the winners of the annual research grant application process.

american foundation for suicide preventionThis year, 27 national and international grantees have been selected to receive grants totaling more than $4.65 million for their research studies aimed at understanding and preventing suicide. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, but it receives far less research funding from the National Institutes of Health than other top causes of death, like HIV/AIDS, heart disease and prostate cancer.

To help prevent this leading cause of death from claiming more lives, theAmerican Foundation for Suicide Prevention is committed to funding many research grants annually. Funds are provided to top proposals from researchers at all levels of experience to grow the field of researchers invested in suicide prevention. The organization’s research has resulted in a variety of assessment tools and interventions for preventing suicide.

“The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been funding scientific research for the past 30 years. We believe research is critical to leading us to a better understanding of the contributors to suicide and the development of useful approaches to prevent suicide,” said Jill Harkavy-Friedman, AFSP vice president of research. “This year we received an impressive number of novel, high quality applications.”

Two of this year’s winners received nearly $1 million each: Dr. Charles Conway, for his study on “Adjunctive Nitrous Oxide For Acute Suicidal Ideation In Unipolar Depressed Hospitalized Patients;” and Dr. Alan Swann, for his study on “Behavioral Mechanisms, Prediction, And Treatment Of Short-Term Suicide Risk.” Our grants program and the 27 grants awarded this year address key suicide research areas: Neurobiological, Psychosocial, Genetic, Treatment, Surviving Suicide Loss and Community Approaches and Impact. The grant categories include short-term risk, linked standard research grants, distinguished investigator grants, standard research grants, young investigator grants, post-doctoral research fellowship, and a pilot research grant.

Each application was reviewed using a rigorous multi-step process with leading experts in the field. The research grants are funded mainly through individual donors who attend the AFSP Out of the Darkness walks and other public education events. Many of the AFSP grantees go on to receive further funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and other large funding agencies.

To learn more about the winners:
https://afsp.org/nations-largest-suicide-prevention-organization-awards-4-65-million-in-research-grants/#grantees

 

About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbiaand headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide.

AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
SVEC members to push for member-owned solar at annual meeting
Game Notes: Turks play at Waynesboro on Wednesday
Grant dollars support vibrant nightlife in Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police seek information on early morning shooting
How Ryan Lochte’s endorsement deal with Debt.com will turn around his flailing career
I-64 Exit 21 project under way in Alleghany County
McAuliffe announces agreement to build economic ties between Virginia, Mexico
Loving v. Virginia: 50 Years after landmark court ruling
New tax credit available to Virginia farmers to help reduce food waste
Strasburg tops Turks in VBL, 7-3
Salem tops Hillcats, 7-3
Shenandoah U. baseball alum Morse promoted to Hagerstown
Stuarts Draft High School honored in statewide campaign to keep teen drivers safe
Herring asks DeVos to stop delaying student loan forgiveness
Dooms Volunteer Fire Company carnival set for June 13-17
Voting history exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 