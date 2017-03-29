 jump to example.com

Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Frederick County

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 11:36 am

amazonAmazon will establish an e-commerce warehouse and distribution operation in Frederick County. The company plans to construct a new, one million-square-foot facility in the White Hall Commerce Center. Virginia successfully competed against West Virginia for the project, which will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

“We are proud that Amazon will grow its presence in Virginia with this major investment and new operation that will bring more than 1,000 job opportunities to Frederick County and the northern Shenandoah Valley,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Virginia was selected for its business climate, infrastructure, strong workforce, and global competitiveness. Amazon’s expansion is a powerful illustration of our ongoing success building a new Virginia economy. We thank the company for its partnership and commitment to the Commonwealth.”

“It is exciting to see the Amazon brand represented throughout the Commonwealth and continuing to grow with new investments and jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With the nation’s third-largest state-maintained transportation network, Virginia is within a one-day drive of more than 40 percent of the U.S., making the Commonwealth and Frederick County an ideal location for the distribution and global logistics industry. Amazon is a valued corporate citizen and employer in Virginia, and we look forward to watching its ongoing success.”

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.

“Our ability to expand in Virginia is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce in the state,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Operations. “We are excited to expand to support the more than 85,000 authors, sellers, and developers in Virginia growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia. The company will be eligible to receive a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit, and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Amazon’s selection of Frederick County is a testament to the County’s extensive transportation network, offering companies proximity and accessibility to major markets,” commented Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Charles S. DeHaven, Jr. “We are happy to welcome a company of Amazon’s caliber to Frederick County and look forward to creating a lasting partnership.”

“Amazon’s investment in Frederick County is tremendous,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “It demonstrates how much Frederick County has to offer in quality of life, competitive workforce and infrastructure, and I am so proud to have them make this investment in our community. Frederick County is clearly a leader in 21st Century jobs and innovation, and we are thrilled to have Amazon as part of that growth.”

“I’m pleased to see yet another company discover the benefits of locating in Frederick County,” said Delegate David LaRock. “Frederick continues to attract new jobs and economic growth, and as our national economy picks up, I will continue working to reclaim Virginia’s status as ‘Best State to do Business.”

