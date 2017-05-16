 jump to example.com

Am I suffering from tinnitus?

Published Tuesday, May. 16, 2017, 8:52 am

Do you hear a ringing, roaring, clicking, or hissing sound in your ears? Do you hear this sound often or all the time? You may be suffering from tinnitus.

tinnitusRoughly 25 million Americans have experienced tinnitus. Some cases are so severe that it interferes with their daily activities. People with severe cases of tinnitus may find it difficult to hear, work, or even sleep.

 

What causes tinnitus?

  • Hearing loss.Most people who have tinnitus also have some kind of hearing loss.
  • Loud noise.Exposure to loud noise can cause permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Continued exposure can make the tinnitus and hearing loss get worse.
  • More than 200 medicines, including aspirin, can cause tinnitus. If you have tinnitus and you take medicine, ask your doctor or pharmacist whether your medicine could be involved.
  • Other potential causes.Allergies, tumors, problems in the heart and blood vessels, jaws, and neck can cause tinnitus.

 

What should I do if I have tinnitus?

The first step is to see a hearing healthcare professional for an evaluation. A careful history and audiometric testing will lead to the most likely causes and best treatment for your tinnitus. You may be referred to an ear, nose and throat examination to complete the diagnosis.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

