Allfirst to invest $130,000, expand headquarters in Suffolk

Allfirst, an industrial general contractor and metal fabricator, will invest $130,000 to expand its headquarters in the City of Suffolk. The company will purchase new machinery and tools, and retrain up to 62 existing employees to operate the equipment and perform other functions. Allfirst will also create 27 new jobs over the next three years.

“It’s exciting to see another Virginia-headquartered company reinvesting in its operation and workforce,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We are confident the City of Suffolk will continue to provide a business environment that facilitates growth and success for Allfirst and its valuable employees. The growth of companies like Allfirst, which serves many important industries in the Commonwealth, is paramount to economic vitality, and our training programs ensure a skilled labor pool. We thank Allfirst for being a part of our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy.”

“Allfirst is a great example of a Virginia small business that is adapting to 21st century technology,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “New methods, technologies, and machinery constantly will be available to business, and worker retraining is a critical way to retain and further enrich our workforce. With this expansion, Allfirst will add to its employee base by more than 40 percent, which is good news for Suffolk and the surrounding area.”

Allfirst, L.L.C. is an industrial general contractor and metal fabricator company that provides design and build services to national corporate clients, including manufacturers, paper mills, chemical plants, converters, food processors, oil terminals and power generators. Since 1981, founder Les Hall has been involved in industrial and commercial projects involving all levels of management for skilled trades. Allfirst continues to benefit from credited relationships and customer development that has grown over the years from working with Fortune 500 companies and has achieved, and will continue to pursue, an outstanding and ongoing reputation in the market place. The company has been located in Suffolk, Virginia since its founding in 2000 and serves various areas across Hampton Roads, Richmond, Roanoke, Maryland, and Northeastern North Carolina.

“The customers in the area we serve represent major companies from across America,” said Allfirst Vice President of Operations James Templeton. “Our skilled craft workers, the best in the industry, are home-grown. Our location in Virginia is strategic and provides us the dual opportunities to draw from an area rich with a strong work ethic, as well as to serve the industrial companies in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Allfirst’s retraining and new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“We are proud to have Les Hall and Allfirst continue to expand and succeed here in Suffolk,” said Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. “Les is an outstanding leader in our community who is committed to continued training opportunities and the betterment of his workforce.”

“I’m pleased to see Allfirst adding new jobs and retraining current employees, which demonstrates a strong commitment to its workforce,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “The City of Suffolk has a rich business community, thanks to companies like Allfirst that are a valuable corporate asset. I am confident Allfirst will continue to find success here. Congratulations.”

“This is wonderful news for Suffolk,” said Delegate Chris Jones. “Allfirst continues to be an industry leader and good corporate citizen making valuable contributions to our community. I am pleased this locally-owned company is reinvesting in its operation and expanding its skilled workforce.”