 jump to example.com
 

Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance statement on FERC’s approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, 10:21 pm

Atlantic Coast PipelineThe following statement is being issued tonight by the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance in response to the decision, issued tonight, by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve the building Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

​”The Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance, a coalition of 52 organizations in Virginia and West Virginia, is appalled at the action tonight by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in approving the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The Commission’s judgment has been made in advance of necessary and required decisions by the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the state environmental authorities in the affected states of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina on critical environmental issues. We concur with the thoughtful dissent of Commissioner LeFleur’s, who has served on the Commission for 7 years, raising serious questions about the basis of need for both the ACP and he Mountain Valley Pipeline and expressing concerns about environmental impacts that both projects present. The majority decision does not reflect an understanding of the issues at hand and is clearly not in the public interest. It calls into serious question the agency’s regulatory credibility.”

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
No. 10 Virginia, NC State play to 0-0 draw
Groups groups vow to fight federal commission rubber-stamp on Mountain Valley Pipeline
SELC: FERC approves unnecessary, destructive pipeline
FERC approves Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header Project
Changes announced in administration at Bessie Weller Elementary School
Humane Dominion endorses Ralph Northam for governor
One dead in crash in Nelson County
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Nats-Cubs, UNC-NCAA