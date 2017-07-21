Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance on Atlantic Coast Pipeline FERC report

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today released its Final Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Members of the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance and other experts are currently reviewing the main portions of the lengthy document and will issue a press release shortly.

Below is a response from ABRA’s executive director, Lew Freeman, of Highland County, Virginia:

“At first glance, this FERC document reveals significant gaps in information and woefully inadequate analysis, which is no surprise based on the agency’s historic rubber-stamp approach to virtually all natural gas interstate pipelines. It’s critical to note that although FERC appears destined to approve it, without regard for whether it is needed, this pipeline is not a done deal. All three states are right now reviewing the project’s impacts to water resources, and we will insist they do an honest and thorough job, and if they do, they will surely see it would wreak unacceptable harm.”

Volume 1 of the FEIS, which contains the executive summary, is available here.

The complete document is available here.