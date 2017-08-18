Alert: Charlottesville issues donation scam warning

The Charlottesville Fire Department has received multiple reports of citizens receiving phone calls from individuals purporting to be collecting donations for the Fire Department in the wake of the events of August 12, 2017.

No City Department will ever seek such donations. Should people wish to contribute to a fund in response to August 12, we would encourage them to contact the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, www.cacfonline.org.