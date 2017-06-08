 jump to example.com

Albemarle County seeks resident opinion

Published Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, 5:05 pm

Albemarle County is one of many jurisdictions in the U.S. to participate in The National Citizen Survey™ in 2017.

albemarle countyWithin the few next weeks, questionnaires will be sent to a random sample of 1,500 Albemarle households, asking for feedback on the quality and usefulness of county services. The results will be included in a final report that county officials will use to play a key role in determining areas of emphasis for Albemarle County planning and programmatic efforts.

This National Citizen Survey tool also provides the opportunity for benchmarking with other jurisdictions across Virginia and the United States.

The National Citizen Survey™ is sponsored by the International City/County Management Association in cooperation with National Research Center, Inc. The questionnaire and survey procedure were designed based on the experience of hundreds of local governments, ranging in size from small to large. Scientific sampling and weighting of the responses in each jurisdiction ensure accurate and reliable results. Because each county’s survey is developed using a standard template, and many counties can be surveyed at one time, The National Citizen Survey™ is a very efficient way to measure citizen opinion.

Residents who are included in the survey can expect to receive information in the next several days and will have the option of sharing their responses online or via a mail-back written form.

“The survey is an important tool for gauging public priorities and issues of concern, and the results are very helpful as we make critical policy and resource decisions,” said Interim County Executive Doug Walker. “We hope that those citizens who receive surveys in the mail will take the time to share their candid feedback with us.”

