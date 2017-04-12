Albemarle County Route 29 repairs Thursday morning
Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 10:32 pm
VDOT will perform urgent maintenance work on Route 29 in northern Albemarle County on Thursday morning, requiring a single-lane closure in each direction.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the Route 29 northbound left lane will be closed between Route 1600 (Boulders Road) and Route 1575 (Austin Drive) to repair a section of washed-out roadway shoulder. The work is expected to take about an hour to complete.
The VDOT crew will then shift to the Route 29 southbound right lane to repair similar damage a half-mile south of Route 641 (Frays Mill Road/Burnley Station Road). This lane closure is also expected to remain in place for an hour or less.
Motorists should expect minor delays and are asked to use caution when driving near the work zone.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
