Albemarle County physician facing eight additional felony charges

An Albemarle County grand jury returned eight additional felony charges against Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic physician Mark H. Dean on Feb. 5.

In addition to five felony indictments returned last month by the Central Virginia Multijurisdictional Grand Jury empaneled in Albemarle, Dean was indicted on the following charges: one count of abduction with intent to defile, one count of forcible sodomy, two counts of sexual object penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of sexual battery.

At an Albemarle County Circuit Court hearing earlier today, the defendant was granted bond subject to existing conditions.

“This matter is an active criminal investigation,” said Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci. “Anyone with information relating to this matter should contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.”

