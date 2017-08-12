Albemarle County leaders comment on Aug. 12 events

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Statement from Diantha McKeel, chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, on the events of Aug. 12.

“On behalf of the Albemarle Board of Supervisors and County staff, I would like to offer sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of the victims of the violence that occurred in our community today. We are extremely distressed and dismayed by the actions of those who acted in ignorance and hate, and we condemn those actions in the strongest of terms. We appreciate the courage and professionalism of the many public safety officers and our own local residents and others who stepped into frightening and chaotic situations throughout the day to offer aid and care. They represented the true spirit of our community by acting with grace and compassion in the most trying of circumstances. While this evening we are rightfully focused on caring for those in need and ensuring our community’s immediate safety, we also are mindful of the need for reflection and healing in the days to come. We urge everyone to remain alert and respectful as this weekend will continue to be a time for vigilance in our community.”