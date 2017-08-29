Albemarle County hosting multiple public input sessions

Albemarle County is currently evaluating its zoning ordinance as it relates to Residential Transient Occupancy, more commonly known as Accessory Tourist Lodging, Bed and Breakfasts, AirBnB, Homestay, or Short-term Rentals.

As part of this process, the County is seeking input from residents, businesses, and property owners. Throughout September there will be many opportunities to give feedback.

Existing hosts and operators of home-based transient lodging are specifically invited to a Stakeholder Roundtable at the County Office Building – Room 241, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 6:30 PM.

Residents who are not currently operators of home-based transient lodging are invited to provide input at one of the opportunities listed below locations during September. If you live in the development area of the County, you are encouraged to attend the Community Advisory Committee meeting closest to you. The same material will be provided at each of these meetings.

Rural Area Opportunities

White Hall Ruritan Club, Crozet

September 11, 2017 // 6:30 PM

September 11, 2017 // 6:30 PM Stony Point Elementary, Keswick

September 12, 2017 // 6:30 PM

September 12, 2017 // 6:30 PM Red Hill Elementary, North Garden

September 14, 2017 // 6:30 PM

Development Area Opportunities