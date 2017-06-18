 jump to example.com

Albemarle County finance director announces retirement

Published Sunday, Jun. 18, 2017, 4:37 pm

Albemarle County’s Director of Finance, Betty J. Burrell, announced her departure from this leadership role effective January 1, 2018, which will end her 6 ½ year tenure with Albemarle County and more than 37 years of local government service.

albemarle countyBurrell came to Albemarle from another Virginia locality in June of 2011.  “The County and our citizens have been well served by Betty’s leadership, experience and stewardship of fiscal operations.  As a result of her efforts, the County is recognized through awards and credit ratings as among the top rated counties in the state and country” Deputy County Executive, Bill Letteri stated.

“The Finance Department made significant progress and improvements during my tenure with Albemarle,” Burrell stated, “including successful implementations of two major systems – a Revenue Administration system that allows property owners to review and pay their taxes online from anywhere in the world that has internet access and a Computer Aided Mass Appraisal System that will ensure uniform and equitable real estate property assessments.  The County also achieved its third triple A credit rating, putting Albemarle among the most elite group of counties in the USA with triple-AAA credit.

Early in her role as the County’s finance director, Burrell and her staff made a significant effort to improve collections of delinquent taxes, and in each subsequent year the percentage of taxes collected has improved.  “We believe in fair treatment of all property owners, and the cost of operating the government should not rest only on those who willingly pay their taxes” she said.  Among other initiatives, Burrell and her team led the implementation of a new banking services relationship, which offers better protection of the county’s assets and offers real-time access and reporting on the County’s bank accounts, among many other improvements.  “With implementation of Purchasing Cards (P-cards) the County achieved enormous operational efficiencies and generated significant P-card rebate revenue,” Burrell said.

“I am proud of the Finance team we’ve assembled over the past six years.  This group of public service professionals is capable of making further advancements and creating new organizational efficiencies, always with a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional customer service.  I feel blessed to have had this opportunity and I will miss working with such dedicated public servants.”

