Albemarle County Finance Department launches online business tax portal
Albemarle County is introducing a new online portal for business taxes: www.albemarlecountytaxes.org/business.
Through this new user-friendly website, business owners can now file and pay (convenience fee applies) the following Albemarle County tax types:
- Monthly Food and Beverage
- Monthly Transient and Occupancy
- Business License
- Business Personal Property
- Quarterly Fiduciary Taxes
To help businesses get familiar and comfortable with the new tool, the County is hosting a workshop on navigating the online business portal and how to do business with the County. The workshop will be held on February 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in room 235 of the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville.
Those interested in participating should RSVP to albemarlecountyfinance@albemarle.org.
For questions or assistance completing your 2018 business filing forms, contact the Albemarle County Finance Department :
- By e-mail: albemarlecountyfinance@albemarle.org
- By phone: (434) 296-5851, option 3
- In person: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday at the Revenue Administration Office, located in Room 133 on the first floor of the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
