Albemarle County Finance Department launches online business tax portal

Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 7:34 am

albemarle countyAlbemarle County is introducing a new online portal for business taxes: www.albemarlecountytaxes.org/business.

Through this new user-friendly website, business owners can now file and pay (convenience fee applies) the following Albemarle County tax types:

  • Monthly Food and Beverage
  • Monthly Transient and Occupancy
  • Business License
  • Business Personal Property
  • Quarterly Fiduciary Taxes

To help businesses get familiar and comfortable with the new tool, the County is hosting a workshop on navigating the online business portal and how to do business with the County. The workshop will be held on February 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in room 235 of the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville.

Those interested in participating should RSVP to albemarlecountyfinance@albemarle.org.

For questions or assistance completing your 2018 business filing forms, contact the Albemarle County Finance Department :


 
