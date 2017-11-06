Albemarle County business auditor honored

Tim Conrad, the Albemarle County business auditor, is the winner of the 2017 Margaret Anderson Outstanding Deputy Award, presented to him at the annual meeting of the Commissioners of Revenue Association of Virginia in September.

Conrad has over 22 years of experience with both public service and finance, most recently the past seven years with Albemarle County Department of Finance. Through his own initiative, Conrad linked the Business License, Business Personal Property, and Geographic Information Systems together, enabling him to track and discover new property, resulting in new revenue.

Within the first two years as business auditor with Albemarle County, Conrad discovered over $1.3 million in additional revenue. He un-selfishly shares his knowledge, his tools and his helping hand, almost daily, with his colleagues at both Albemarle County and the Commissioner of Revenues Association. His dedication and commitment is highly regarded by his peers.

The Commissioners of Revenue Association of Virginia was formed in 1917 with the goal of promoting a common understanding of the problems surrounding assessment of taxes and revenue laws. The recipient of the Margaret Anderson Outstanding Deputy Award must be a Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue who meets one or more of the following requirements:

Has demonstrated an achievement or excellence during the current year that enhanced the operations of their local Commissioner’s office

Has unselfishly given their time by working on behalf of the Association

Has contributed to the professionalism of their office and of the Association over a long period of time

Conrad was nominated by the Culpeper County Commissioner of the Revenue, Terry Yowell, who accredited Conrad with exemplifying the highest standards of the award over the course of his distinguished career.