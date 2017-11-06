Albemarle County business auditor honored
Tim Conrad, the Albemarle County business auditor, is the winner of the 2017 Margaret Anderson Outstanding Deputy Award, presented to him at the annual meeting of the Commissioners of Revenue Association of Virginia in September.
Conrad has over 22 years of experience with both public service and finance, most recently the past seven years with Albemarle County Department of Finance. Through his own initiative, Conrad linked the Business License, Business Personal Property, and Geographic Information Systems together, enabling him to track and discover new property, resulting in new revenue.
Within the first two years as business auditor with Albemarle County, Conrad discovered over $1.3 million in additional revenue. He un-selfishly shares his knowledge, his tools and his helping hand, almost daily, with his colleagues at both Albemarle County and the Commissioner of Revenues Association. His dedication and commitment is highly regarded by his peers.
The Commissioners of Revenue Association of Virginia was formed in 1917 with the goal of promoting a common understanding of the problems surrounding assessment of taxes and revenue laws. The recipient of the Margaret Anderson Outstanding Deputy Award must be a Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue who meets one or more of the following requirements:
Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the YTom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
- Has demonstrated an achievement or excellence during the current year that enhanced the operations of their local Commissioner’s office
- Has unselfishly given their time by working on behalf of the Association
- Has contributed to the professionalism of their office and of the Association over a long period of time
Conrad was nominated by the Culpeper County Commissioner of the Revenue, Terry Yowell, who accredited Conrad with exemplifying the highest standards of the award over the course of his distinguished career.
Discussion