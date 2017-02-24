Agriculture Literacy Week to feature readings of Sleep Tight Farm
Virginia’s Agriculture in the Classroom program will holds its seventh annual Agriculture Literacy Week March 6-10.
Many county Farm Bureau volunteers and other members of the state’s agricultural community will mark the week by reading Virginia AITC’s 2017 Book of the Year, Sleep Tight Farm: A Farm Prepares for Winter, to preschool and elementary school students in their communities. The children’s book by Eugenie Doyle shows readers what happens on a farm throughout the seasons and helps them see how farmers work to provide safe, healthy food all year long.
Volunteers also will be offering companion activities from the AITC education guide that complements the book. Last year 1,000 volunteers read to more than 40,000 children across the state.
“Each year we draw in more and more volunteers to read to students and help them learn more about agriculture,” said Tammy Maxey, senior education manager for Virginia AITC.
Volunteers in recent years have included participants in the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Program and Young Farmers Program, FFA members, employees of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and other state agencies, and members of other agricultural organizations and businesses. Farm Credit of the Virginias and Southern States Cooperative Inc. have been major supporters as well.
For details about Agriculture Literacy Week, visit AgInTheClass.org.
