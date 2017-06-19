Agricultural group releases first-ever sustainability report

The U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance has released the agriculture industry’s first-ever sustainability report, which highlights examples of sustainable practices on farms and ranches across the nation.

USFRA is an alliance of agriculture-related advocacy groups and organizations representing both crop and livestock producers. In March 2017 the group surveyed its members to better understand their perceptions regarding environmental sustainability and agricultural practices.

Fifty-two percent of the survey respondents raise both crops and livestock, while 31 percent raise crops only and 18 percent raise only livestock. According to the survey findings, those farmers and ranchers are focused on sustainability but believe their customers—including those in the food industry—have little understanding of how their practices affect sustainable food production.

USFRA CEO Randy Krotz said the report will help the food industry understand what technologies and practices farmers and ranchers are using to protect the environment.

Key survey findings showed that 81 percent of farmers and ranchers believe consumers are growing more concerned and focused on environmental sustainability of the U.S.-raised agricultural products they buy.

Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed believe the practices they currently use on their operations meet the environmentally sustainable production standards demanded by food companies, restaurants and manufacturers. Yet 68 percent of those surveyed do not believe the food industry understands enough about how food is grown and raised to demand that certain practices be used by farmers and ranchers.

To view the entire report findings, visit http://bit.ly/2rxaXe2.