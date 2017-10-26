AG Herring statement on public health emergency declaration

Attorney General Mark Herring released the following statement on President Trump’s declaration of a public health emergency.

“President Trump’s decision today to declare a public health emergency is certainly a step in the right direction. Additional flexibility for treatment options, education of medical professionals, and a crackdown on illicit fentanyl online and through the mail are all positive developments that I have encouraged. Unfortunately, President Trump’s announcement today does not go far enough, and does not provide much-needed funding at a time when we need every resource available to combat this crisis. Senate Democrats recently proposed $45 billion in federal funding to combat the opioid crisis, and I hope Washington acts quickly to get this funding to the communities that need it most.

“There is so much more that needs to be done, and there is action we can be taking right now to help ensure no other family has to deal with the loss of a loved one to an opioid overdose. We must work to increase access to treatment for those struggling with addiction and the General Assembly can help do that in Virginia by expanding Medicaid. Pharmaceutical companies and the medical community need to recognize their responsibility and role in turning this problem around, and there should be consequences if they have contributed to or prolonged the problem.

“As Attorney General, I’m working to combat the epidemic in Virginia using a comprehensive approach that pairs enforcement with education, prevention, and legislation. We’ve increased prosecutions of drug traffickers, expanded the availability of naloxone, and implemented award-winning education and prevention programs. Everyone has a role to play in combating this epidemic, and I hope to see a sustained commitment from the Trump administration that shows they know just how serious this crisis is.”

Attorney General Herring has made combating the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority, attacking the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Herring recently outlined his recommended next steps for combating the crisis, focusing on law enforcement initiatives, support from the medical community, and recovery, treatment, prevention and education.