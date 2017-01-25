AG: Bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks likely unconstitutional

In an opinion requested by Virginia House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring found that a proposed bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks is “very likely be struck down as unconstitutional.”

The bill is sponsored by Republican Del. Dave LaRock of Loudoun.

“The attorney general’s finding that this ban would likely not stand is assuring, but President Trump now holds the power to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Republicans in Virginia will hold the power to institute such a ban – which would result in back-alley abortions that women may not survive. By a margin of 57-36, Republicans in the House just passed an anti-woman, anti-privacy resolution that declared the anniversary of Roe a ‘Day of Tears.’ Under their leadership, a woman’s right to choose is under grave threat in Virginia.”

“The Republican Caucus is focused on reducing women’s rights, while the Democrats are focused on jobs,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “In a series of unrecorded voice votes, Republicans last night killed three bills that would have raised the minimum wage, a bill that would have created paid family leave, and a bill that would have cracked down on child labor on tobacco farms. Meanwhile, House Democrats are fighting to create jobs, raise wages and ensure equal pay for equal work.”