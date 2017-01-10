African American Heritage Museum to host Martin Luther King Jr. program

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro African American Heritage Museum is hosting an event on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 2 p.m. to mark the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will begin at the city municipal building at 503 W. Main St., with attendees gathering to march to the museum at the Rosenwald Community Center at 413 Port Republic Road.

The public is invited to take part.