Advertise on Augusta Free Press now through March 31 for $500 flat

Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 10:17 am
Our readership continues to grow on Augusta Free Press, and we want your business to feel that love. We’re offering a deal to you to advertise now through March 31, 2017, for a flat rate of $500.
Your 300×250 online ad will run through March 31, 2017, for a flat rate of only $500.
Your ad runs on our …
- desktop site
- mobile site
- and on our mobile App
- may include a link from your ad to your website or Facebook page
As a bonus, we’ll also run your ad on our social media sites with a following of 110,000 strong.
May pay by check, cash, credit card or Paypal
Here are our readership numbers as of 4:30 p.m. today.
Today Visit: 71,735
Week Visit: 1,159,273
Month Visit: 4,691,382
Year Visit: 53,698,119
Our top readership areas include:
- Waynesboro
- Staunton
- Harrisonburg
- Charlottesville
- Richmond
- Washington, D.C.
- Alexandria
No limited number of impressions. You get 24/7 ad space on all of our digital channels – and your placement rotates with other advertisers, so everyone gets equal exposure to our readers.
Prepayment is required. Your payment reserves your ad space on AugustaFreePress.com.
If you’ve been thinking about trying online advertising with Augusta Free Press, now is your chance!
A limited number of ad spaces are available for this promotion. For more information, contact Crystal Graham at (540) 949-6574 or email at freepress@ntelos.net.
