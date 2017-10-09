Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

End of 2017 Special

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31, 2017 for $500 flat

Ad Appears on all Platforms: Desktop Site. Mobile Site.

Our readership continues to grow on AFP, and we want your business to feel that love.

We’re offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate. (Limited quantities available at this rate).

Your 300×250 online ad will run through Dec. 31, 2017, for a flat rate of only $500.

Your ad runs on our …

Desktop site

Mobile site

May include a link from your ad to your website or Facebook page.

As a bonus, we’ll also run your ad on our social media sites with a following of 100,000+.

May pay by check, cash, credit card or Paypal

Augusta Free Press generates more than 2 million page views per month, with more than 100,000 followers on Facebook, the most of ANY news organization in Virginia, and more than 109,000 email subscribers.

Our top readership areas include:

Waynesboro

Staunton

Harrisonburg

Charlottesville

Richmond

Washington, D.C.

Alexandria

No limited number of impressions. You get 24/7 ad space on all of our digital channels – and your placement rotates with other advertisers, so everyone gets equal exposure to our readers.

Prepayment is required. Your payment reserves your ad space on AugustaFreePress.com.

If you’ve been thinking about trying online advertising with Augusta Free Press, now is your chance!

A limited number of ad spaces are available for this promotion. For more information, contact Crystal Graham at (540) 949-6574 or email at freepress@ntelos.net.