Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 12:05 am

Parents, grandparents and others with an interest in education have the opportunity to donate agriculture-related resources to a nearby teacher through Virginia’s Agriculture in the Classroom Adopt-a-Teacher program.

educationParticipants partner with AITC by purchasing an Adopt-A-Teacher kit to help an educator incorporate agriculture into his or her classroom.

“This program is in its third year and has been successful in allowing members of the community to bring educational resources to a teacher and school near them,” said Tammy Maxey, senior education manager for Virginia AITC. “Each contribution gives us the opportunity to provide teachers with materials that help bring agricultural concepts into the classroom.”

When someone purchases a $15 kit, the honoree will receive a package that includes AITC’s current curriculum unit; the latest AITC educational newsletter; and information about AITC online resources and educational tools.

“This is a great way to increase the awareness of the Agriculture in the Classroom curriculum and resource offerings to educators across the commonwealth,” Maxey explained. “This program is a great opportunity to highlight our newly updated website and the latest educational games, as well as lessons connecting children to the source of their food and other basic needs.”

Virginia AITC has been providing agriculture classroom connections to the state’s educators for over 25 years. It is part of a nationwide effort to foster understanding and appreciation of agriculture, which is Virginia’s and the nation’s largest industry.

The program has reached over a quarter of a million children and provides training and materials to more than 2,000 educators annually. Its website provides teachers with Standards of Learning-aligned lessons, literacy activities and more. All AITC services are provided to educators at no cost.

The AITC program is funded by donations received through the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information, visit AgInTheClass.org.

   
Discussion
 
