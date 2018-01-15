Ackowledging the reality of hearing loss

One in six Americans live with hearing loss that can range from mild to profound, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

There isn’t an easy fix to learning to live with severe hearing loss, which often requires the use of technological assistance.

Work is more difficult. Social life is more difficult. Dinner with friends and family is more difficult.

The key, at the outset, is simply acknowledging reality, that you have hearing loss, and need to take steps to deal with it.

This isn’t necessarily easy to do, but you’re not going to be able to take the steps you need to get your life back until you can face that hard truth.

The appropriately selected hearing aid is often the most effective therapeutic measure for an individual with hearing loss. However, the process of selecting a hearing aid can sometimes seem daunting.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia helps you understand your sense of sound through education and encouragement. We make sure you appreciate the importance of having a hearing assessment so you can take the guesswork out and begin your journey to better hearing.

We walk you through how hearing works, we work with caregivers to teach best practices for communication and we advise you on how to handle hearing loss to foster success in all aspects of your life.

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

