Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21

The Wayne Theatre presents Philadelphia-based BalletX on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

BalletX unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace.

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, and now under the direction of Cox as artistic executive director, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique.

The company is committed to producing new works of the highest quality and integrity that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate in audiences a collective appetite for bold, new dance.

The program includes three dances:

Beautiful Once

Grant Partita

The Last Glass

Admission prices are $25 (performance only) and $100 VIP tickets (which include a champagne toast 15 minutes prior to curtain in the exhibit hall, seating in the first two rows of the balcony, and a dessert reception and meet & greet with the BalletX dancers following the performance.)

Tickets and more information: click here.



