ACC teams make strong showing in Academic Progress Report data

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 4:30 pm

Teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference continue to be among the top percentage of Division I colleges and universities that meet standards and excel academically, as reflected by Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

accEach Division I institution is held accountable for the academic progress of its student-athletes through the APR, a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete, each term.

Current ACC Highlights include:

  • All 58 ACC football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball programs exceed the required 930 APR average
  • Men’s Basketball: 11 ACC teams have an APR above the average 966 (tied for most among peer conferences)
  • Women’s Basketball: 11 teams have an APR above 980 average (tied for most among peer conferences)
  • Baseball: 10 teams have an APR above 973 average (tied for most among peer conferences)
  • Football: 12 teams have an APR above 962 average (second most among peer conferences)

In the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, the following teams had an APR score of 1000, the most among peer conferences.

  • Louisville Women’s Basketball
  • Notre Dame Women’s Basketball
  • Virginia Women’s Basketball
  • Clemson Men’s Basketball
  • Louisville Men’s Basketball
  • Syracuse Men’s Basketball

The ACC’s strong showing comes one week after 88 league teams received APR recognition awards, the most of any of its peer conferences.

The Committee on Academic Performance oversees the Academic Performance Program, which sets policies and recommends legislative changes to the Board of Directors, which has the final say on rules changes in Division I.

Beginning with 2012-13 championships, teams were required to post a minimum 900 four-year average APR or a 930 average over the most recent two years to be eligible to participate. Beginning with the 2015-16 academic year, teams were required earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships.

