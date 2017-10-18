ACC has six named Lott Impact Awards quarterfinalists

The ACC led all conferences nationally with six of the 20 defensive football student-athletes named Wednesday as quarterfinalists for the 2017 Lott Impact Trophy.

Virginia was one of just two schools nationally to have two players chosen as quarterfinalists in safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser.

Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Former Boston College All-America linebacker Luke Kuechly was named the winner of the Lott Impact Trophy in 2011.

The winner of the 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at a banquet Dec. 10 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.

ACC Impact Award Quarterfinalists