 jump to example.com

ACC releases conference basketball matchups for 2017-18 season

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 4:29 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The ACC has announced the 18 conference matchups for each of its 15 men’s basketball teams for the 2017-18 season.

acc basketballThe matchups released today designate the 18-game home and away opponents for the upcoming season. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

The 2018 ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In June, the matchups and dates for the 19th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced. This year’s Challenge is to be played over a four-day span, November 27-30. The ACC won nine of the 14 games in last year’s competition and now owns an 11-5 advantage in the nation’s premier challenge event.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the Challenge. All games will also be available via the ESPN app. The pairings and dates for the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge can be accessed on the following link: http://theacc.co/mbb17b1gacc0626

Last April, North Carolina claimed the 17th NCAA championship by a current ACC member school – and the eighth in the last 17 years. The ACC is the only league to have placed at least one team in the Final Four each of the last three years, and its 47 collective NCAA Tournament wins over that time span are 19 more than any other conference.

Led by Duke’s Jayson Tatum, the third overall selection by the Boston Celtics, the Atlantic Coast Conference set a record with 10 first round selections in the 2017 NBA Draft. Overall, the ACC tied with the Pac-12 with 14 total selections, followed by the Big 12 (6), Big Ten (4), SEC (4), American Athletic (3), Big East (3), West Coast (2) and the Horizon (1).

The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2017-18 season are listed below:

Boston College
Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami
Home: Georgia Tech, Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech
Road: North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Louisville, Pitt

Clemson
Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State
Home: Miami, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame
Road: Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse

Duke
Home/Road: North Carolina , Wake Forest , Virginia Tech, Pitt
Home: Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame
Road: Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, NC State, Boston College

Florida State
Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College
Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse
Road: Duke, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Georgia Tech
Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Virginia
Home: Miami, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse
Road: Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College

Louisville
Home/Road: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech
Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse
Road: Miami, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Miami
Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College
Home: Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse
Road: Georgia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame

North Carolina
Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Clemson , Notre Dame
Home: Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt, Boston College
Road: Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

NC State
Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, Notre Dame
Home: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Louisville, Boston College
Road: Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse

Notre Dame
Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State
Home: Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt
Road: Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Syracuse

Pitt
Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Miami, Duke
Home: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, Boston College
Road: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Syracuse
Home/Road: Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia
Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
Road: Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville

Virginia
Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse
Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Notre Dame
Road: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Pitt

Virginia Tech
Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Duke, Louisville
Home: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt
Road: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse, Notre Dame

Wake Forest
Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse
Home: Florida State, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
Road: Miami, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tips for preventing heat-related illnesses
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chester Bennington
Gubernatorial candidate forum set for July 28 in Roanoke
VMI basketball 2017-18 schedule announced
Streaking Turks look to make it six in a row
George Mason basketball’s O’Donnell signs to play overseas in Czech Republic
Liberty Athletics inks Nike contract through 2024
AAA: Heat taking its toll
Seven tips to write a good essay when you are pressed for time
Five VDOT operators earn top honors in Roadeo Competition
Shentel’s Summer Backpack Program donates three tons of food
New force measurement platform provides window to study cardiovascular disease
New regional emergency management coordinator hired
Pride Fund to End Gun Violence endorses Justin Fairfax for LG
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Should UVA just give up on football?
Northam campaign announces joint appearance, debate schedule
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 