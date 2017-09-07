 jump to example.com

ACC releases 2017-2018 UVA men’s basketball schedule

Published Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, 3:18 pm

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2017-18 men’s basketball schedules for its member institutions on Thursday (Sept. 7). UVA will play 30 regular-season games, including 17 contests at John Paul Jones Arena.

uva basketballThe Cavaliers’ schedule is highlighted by home games against defending national champion North Carolina, Louisville, Wisconsin, Syracuse and Notre Dame, and road contests at Duke, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse and VCU. In addition, UVA will play four games as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off in November. Virginia will play a total of 15 games against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams.

ACC Schedule
Virginia will face each of the 14 conference opponents during its 18-game league schedule. The Cavaliers will play four schools home-and-away (Louisville, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech), five schools only at home (Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Notre Dame) and five schools only on the road (Duke, Florida State, Miami, Pitt and Wake Forest).

Non-Conference Highlights
Virginia’s non-conference schedule is highlighted by its Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest against Wisconsin (Nov. 27) and a road match-up with Big 12 foe West Virginia (Dec. 5). The Cavaliers will travel to VCU (Nov. 17) and battle Vanderbilt (Nov. 23) and Seton Hall or Rhode Island (Nov. 24) at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Television Exposure
The Cavaliers will play 11 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and six contests will be televised by the ACC Network. UVA’s game at Duke (Jan. 27) will be televised on CBS, while the Cavaliers’ game at VCU (Nov. 17) will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

Team Highlights
Virginia returns Isaiah Wilkins (Lilburn, Ga.) and Devon Hall (Virginia Beach, Va.) from last year’s team that recorded 23 wins and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season for the first time since 1981-84. Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.), Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.), Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea), De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.), Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) and Jack Salt (Auckland, N.Z.) also return to the Cavaliers, who finished first nationally in scoring defense under ninth-year head coach Tony Bennett.

Ticket Information
Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season. A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

 

2017-18 UVA Men’s Basketball Schedule

  • Friday, Nov. 10 – UNC Greensboro – TBD – TBD
  • Monday, Nov. 13 – Austin Peay 1 – TBD – TBD         
  • Friday, Nov. 17  at VCU – 4 p.m. – CBSSN
  • Sunday, Nov. 19 – Monmouth 1 – TBD – TBD
  • Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt 1 – 4 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Friday, Nov. 24 – vs. Seton Hall/Rhode Island 1  – TBD – TBD
  • Monday, Nov. 27 – Wisconsin 2 – 9 p.m. – ESPN2
  • SaturdayDec. 2 – Lehigh – TBD – TBD
  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 – at West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 – Davidson – TBD – ACCN
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Savannah State – TBD – TBD
  • Friday, Dec. 22 – Hampton – TBD – TBD
  • Saturday, Dec. 30 – Boston College * – 2 p.m. – RSN
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3 – at Virginia Tech *  – 9 p.m. – ACCN
  • Saturday, Jan. 6 – North Carolina * – 12/1 p.m. – ESPN
  • Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Syracuse * – 8 p.m. – ACCN
  • Sunday, Jan. 14 – NC State * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Thursday, Jan. 18 – at Georgia Tech * – 8 p.m. – ACCN
  • Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Wake Forest * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Clemson * – 7 p.m. – RSN
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 – at Duke * – 2 p.m. – CBS
  • Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Louisville * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2
  • SaturdayFeb. 3 – at Syracuse * – 4 p.m. – ACCN
  • Wednesday, Feb. 7 – at Florida State *  – 7 p.m. – RSN
  • Saturday, Feb. 10 – Virginia Tech * – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2
  • TuesdayFeb. 13 – at Miami * – 9 p.m.  – ESPN2
  • WednesdayFeb. 21 – Georgia Tech * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2
  • SaturdayFeb. 24 – at Pitt * – 4 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Thursday, Mar. 1 – at Louisville * – 8 p.m. – ACCN
  • Saturday, Mar. 3 – Notre Dame * – 4 p.m. – ACCN
  • Tues.-Sat., Mar. 6-10  ACC Tournament 3– TBD – TBD

Home Games in Bold
All times Eastern
* – ACC Game
1 – NIT Season Tip-Off, Brooklyn, N.Y.
2 – Big Ten/ACC Challenge
3 – ACC Tournament, Brooklyn, N.Y.

CBSSN – CBS Sports Network
RSN – Regional Sports Network
ACCN – ACC Network
ESPN/2 – ESPN or ESPN2

The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) consists of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, CSN Mid-Atlantic and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

