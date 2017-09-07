ACC releases 2017-2018 UVA men’s basketball schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2017-18 men’s basketball schedules for its member institutions on Thursday (Sept. 7). UVA will play 30 regular-season games, including 17 contests at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers’ schedule is highlighted by home games against defending national champion North Carolina, Louisville, Wisconsin, Syracuse and Notre Dame, and road contests at Duke, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse and VCU. In addition, UVA will play four games as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off in November. Virginia will play a total of 15 games against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams.

ACC Schedule

Virginia will face each of the 14 conference opponents during its 18-game league schedule. The Cavaliers will play four schools home-and-away (Louisville, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech), five schools only at home (Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Notre Dame) and five schools only on the road (Duke, Florida State, Miami, Pitt and Wake Forest).

Non-Conference Highlights

Virginia’s non-conference schedule is highlighted by its Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest against Wisconsin (Nov. 27) and a road match-up with Big 12 foe West Virginia (Dec. 5). The Cavaliers will travel to VCU (Nov. 17) and battle Vanderbilt (Nov. 23) and Seton Hall or Rhode Island (Nov. 24) at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Television Exposure

The Cavaliers will play 11 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and six contests will be televised by the ACC Network. UVA’s game at Duke (Jan. 27) will be televised on CBS, while the Cavaliers’ game at VCU (Nov. 17) will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

Team Highlights

Virginia returns Isaiah Wilkins (Lilburn, Ga.) and Devon Hall (Virginia Beach, Va.) from last year’s team that recorded 23 wins and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season for the first time since 1981-84. Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.), Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.), Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea), De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.), Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) and Jack Salt (Auckland, N.Z.) also return to the Cavaliers, who finished first nationally in scoring defense under ninth-year head coach Tony Bennett.

Ticket Information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season. A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

2017-18 UVA Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday, Nov. 10 – UNC Greensboro – TBD – TBD

Monday, Nov. 13 – Austin Peay 1 – TBD – TBD

Friday, Nov. 17 – at VCU – 4 p.m. – CBSSN

at VCU – – CBSSN Sunday, Nov. 19 – Monmouth 1 – TBD – TBD

Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt 1 – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

– vs. Vanderbilt – 4 p.m. – ESPNU Friday, Nov. 24 – vs. Seton Hall/Rhode Island 1 – TBD – TBD

– vs. Seton Hall/Rhode Island – TBD – TBD Monday, Nov. 27 – Wisconsin 2 – 9 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday , Dec. 2 – Lehigh – TBD – TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – at West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPNU

– at West Virginia – – ESPNU Saturday, Dec. 16 – Davidson – TBD – ACCN

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Savannah State – TBD – TBD

Friday, Dec. 22 – Hampton – TBD – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 30 – Boston College * – 2 p.m. – RSN

Wednesday, Jan. 3 – at Virginia Tech * – 9 p.m. – ACCN

– at Virginia Tech * – – ACCN Saturday, Jan. 6 – North Carolina * – 12/1 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Syracuse * – 8 p.m. – ACCN

Sunday, Jan. 14 – NC State * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Thursday, Jan. 18 – at Georgia Tech * – 8 p.m. – ACCN

– at Georgia Tech * – – ACCN Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Wake Forest * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

– at Wake Forest * – – ESPNU Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Clemson * – 7 p.m. – RSN

Saturday, Jan. 27 – at Duke * – 2 p.m. – CBS

– at Duke * – – CBS Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Louisville * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday , Feb. 3 – at Syracuse * – 4 p.m. – ACCN

, – at Syracuse * – – ACCN Wednesday, Feb. 7 – at Florida State * – 7 p.m. – RSN

– at Florida State * – – RSN Saturday, Feb. 10 – Virginia Tech * – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2

Tuesday , Feb. 13 – at Miami * – 9 p.m. – ESPN2

, – at Miami * – – ESPN2 Wednesday , Feb. 21 – Georgia Tech * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday , Feb. 24 – at Pitt * – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

, – at Pitt * – – ESPNU Thursday, Mar. 1 – at Louisville * – 8 p.m. – ACCN

– at Louisville * – – ACCN Saturday, Mar. 3 – Notre Dame * – 4 p.m. – ACCN

Tues.- Sat., Mar. 6-10 ACC Tournament 3– TBD – TBD

Home Games in Bold

All times Eastern

* – ACC Game

1 – NIT Season Tip-Off, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2 – Big Ten/ACC Challenge

3 – ACC Tournament, Brooklyn, N.Y.

CBSSN – CBS Sports Network

RSN – Regional Sports Network

ACCN – ACC Network

ESPN/2 – ESPN or ESPN2

The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) consists of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, CSN Mid-Atlantic and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh