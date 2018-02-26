ACC Power Poll: Top three separating from the pack

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

This final week of the 2017-2018 ACC regular season should be interesting, though not at the top of the conference.

Virginia (26-2, 15-1 ACC) clinched the #1 seed in the ACC Tournament with its win over Georgia Tech last Wednesday, then clinched the regular-season title outright with a blowout win at Pitt on Saturday.

The intrigue at the top, then, is who gets to be the two seed, with Duke (22-5, 12-4 ACC) having a one-game lead on North Carolina (22-7, 11-5 ACC), and the Blue Devils set to host the Tar Heels on Saturday night.

Both have mid-week tuneups – Duke traveling to Virginia Tech tonight, North Carolina hosting Miami on Tuesday.

The focus turns then to the middle of the pack, with five teams within a game of each other for the fourth double-bye.

Clemson (21-7, 10-6 ACC), which two weeks ago seemed a lock for the free pass to Thursday in Brooklyn, faces Florida State and Syracuse in the final week.

North Carolina State (20-9, 10-6 ACC) gets Georgia Tech and Louisville.

Louisville (19-10, 9-7 ACC), for its part, has Virginia and then N.C. State.

Virginia Tech (20-9, 9-7 ACC) has Duke and then finishes at Miami.

Miami (20-8, 9-7 ACC) has UNC and Virginia Tech.

Based on how many of the teams in the mix for the four seed play each other, wow, yeah, anything can happen.

Meanwhile, you have Florida State (19-9, 8-8 ACC) and Syracuse (18-11, 7-9 ACC) playing for their Big Dance tickets. FSU finishes with Clemson and Boston College; Syracuse closes with, yes, BC and then Clemson.

And finally, Notre Dame (17-12, 7-9 ACC). Beat Pitt mid-week, then pull the upset at Virginia on Saturday, and maybe the Irish play their way onto the bubble.

NCAA Tourney Watch

Locks: Virginia (26-2, RPI 1), Duke (24-5, RPI 4), North Carolina (22-7, RPI 5)

Virginia (26-2, RPI 1), Duke (24-5, RPI 4), North Carolina (22-7, RPI 5) Should Be a Lock, But: Clemson (21-7, RPI 9)

Clemson (21-7, RPI 9) Good, But Still Work to Do: Miami (20-8, RPI 28), Louisville (19-10, RPI 37), North Carolina State (20-9, RPI 47)

Miami (20-8, RPI 28), Louisville (19-10, RPI 37), North Carolina State (20-9, RPI 47) Eek: Syracuse (18-11, RPI 45), Florida State (19-9, RPI 47), Virginia Tech (20-9, RPI 57)

Syracuse (18-11, RPI 45), Florida State (19-9, RPI 47), Virginia Tech (20-9, RPI 57) Still Alive? Notre Dame (17-12, RPI 66)

The Power Poll

Scott German

Virginia North Carolina Duke Clemson North Carolina State Louisville Miami Virginia Tech Florida State Notre Dame Syracuse Boston College Georgia Tech Wake Forest Pitt

Notes

Conference’s top three continue to distance themselves from the pack

Virginia Tech’s inability to hold court at home may cost the Hokies an NCAA tourney bid.

Pitt doesn’t deserve to be ranked 15th. The Panthers may be worst ACC team ever.

Chris Graham

Virginia Duke North Carolina Clemson North Carolina State Louisville Virginia Tech Miami Florida State Syracuse Notre Dame Boston College Georgia Tech Wake Forest Pitt





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories