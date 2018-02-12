ACC Power Poll: Feb. 12

Virginia Tech’s upset win at Virginia caused some movement in the middle of the ACC as we edge closer to Brooklyn. The Hokies (18-7, 7-5 ACC) have now won five of their last six, and are one of four teams at five losses in conference play.

The win over UVA moved Tech to 56th in the RPI and improved its record against the RPI Top 50 to 3-6. Still a lot of work to do to secure a bid.

Other movers and shakers

Moving up: Scott German has North Carolina (19-7, 8-5 ACC) as the #3 team in his power poll, on the strength of its win over Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC). I left Duke in the third spot on the strength of its overall resume, and the UNC win being in the Dean Dome.

Moving down: Florida State (17-8, 6-7 ACC) dropped all the way to 12th in Scott’s poll. I have the ‘Noles 10th, basically the last ACC team in the NCAA field. Scott dropped FSU because of its 15-point road loss at Notre Dame over the weekend. I rewarded them a bit for playing Virginia tough at home mid-week.

NCAA Tournament Outlook

Locks: Virginia (23-2, 12-1 ACC, RPI 1), Clemson (20-4, 9-3 ACC, RPI 4), North Carolina (19-7, 8-5 ACC, RPI 7), Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC, RPI 8)







More Work to Do: Miami (18-6, 7-5 ACC, RPI 24), Syracuse (17-8, 6-6 ACC, RPI 38), Lousiville (18-8, 8-5 ACC, RPI 40)

Can’t Afford a Hiccup: Florida State (17-8, 6-7 ACC, RPI 44), Virginia Tech (18-7, 7-5 ACC, RPI 56), North Carolina State (16-9, 6-6 ACC, RPI 69)

Heart is Beating: Notre Dame (15-10, 5-7 ACC, RPI 67), Boston College (15-10, 5-7 ACC, RPI 79)

Scott German: Feb. 12

Virginia Clemson North Carolina Duke Louisville Miami Virginia Tech North Carolina State Syracuse Boston College Notre Dame Florida State Georgia Tech Wake Forest Pitt

Chris Graham: Feb. 12

Virginia Clemson Duke North Carolina Virginia Tech Miami Louisville North Carolina State Syracuse Florida State Notre Dame Boston College Georgia Tech Wake Forest Pitt

