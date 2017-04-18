 jump to example.com

ACC, member institutions to host future NCAA championships

Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 6:59 pm

The NCAA announced today host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of its predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

accThe ACC and the Greensboro Coliseum have been selected as hosts for the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Regional and the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First- and Second-Rounds.

“We’re pleased to be hosting future rounds of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in partnership with the Greensboro Coliseum which is a terrific facility that provides excellent hospitality to participating teams, schools and fans,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “It’s great not only to have NCAA Championships back in the state of North Carolina, but to have so many of our institutions and venues within our footprint awarded sites for future years.”

The 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball First- and Second-Rounds will mark the 14th time the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action. The 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional will be the fifth NCAA women’s regional in Greensboro Coliseum history.

The women’s regional championships will be played on either Friday/Sunday or Saturday/Monday from March 29 through April 1, 2019. The men’s first- and second-rounds will be played Friday, March 20 and Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The ACC and the Coliseum previously hosted an NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional Championship in 1999, 2007, 2008 and 2015. The Coliseum has also served as a major venue for the sport at the conference tournament level, having hosted 17 of the last 18 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The ACC and the Coliseum have hosted 13 previous NCAA Men’s Tournament postseason events, beginning with the 1974 Final Four, won by NC State following victories over UCLA, 80-77, (two overtimes) and Marquette, 76-64. The ACC and the Coliseum most recently hosted the second- and third-rounds in 2012.

Along with NCAA men’s and women’s basketball events hosted by the ACC, 26 additional NCAA Regional and Championship events will be hosted by ACC member institutions.

 

Future D1 NCAA Championship Sites Hosted by the ACC or its Member Institutions

Men’s Basketball:

  • March 28 & 29, 2019 – Regionals hosted by Louisville in Louisville
  • March 20 & 22, 2020 – First/Second Rounds hosted by ACC in Greensboro
  • March 19 & 21, 2021 – First/Second Rounds hosted by NC State in Raleigh

Women’s Basketball:

  • March 19-April 1, 2019 – Regional hosted by ACC in Greensboro

Men’s Golf:

  • May 12-15, 2019 – Regional hosted by Louisville in Louisville
  • May 17-20, 2020 – Regional hosted by Clemson in Salem, S.C.

Men’s Lacrosse:

  • May 22-23, 2021 – Quarterfinal hosted by Notre Dame in Notre Dame

Men’s Swimming and Diving:

  • March 23-26, 2022 – Championships hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Women’s Swimming and Diving:

  • March 17-20, 2021 – Championships hosted by NC State and Greensboro Sports Commission in Greensboro
  • March 16-19, 2022 – Championships hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Wrestling:

  • March 21-23, 2019 – Championships hosted by Pittsburgh and SportsPITTSBURGH in Pittsburgh

Cross Country:

  • Nov. 9, 2018 – Regional hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee
  • Nov. 15, 2019 – Regional hosted by Virginia in Charlottesville
  • Nov. 13, 2020 – Regional hosted by Boston College in Boston
  • Nov. 13, 2020 – Regional hosted by Louisville in Louisville
  • Nov. 13, 2020 – Regional hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee
  • Nov. 12, 2021 – Regional hosted by Boston College in Boston
  • Nov. 20, 2021 – Championships hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee

Field Hockey:

  • Nov. 16-18, 2018 – Championship hosted by Louisville in Louisville
  • Nov. 22-24, 2019 – Championship hosted by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem

Women’s Golf:

  • May 11-13, 2020 – Regional hosted by Notre Dame in Notre Dame
  • May 11-13, 2020 – Regional hosted by NC State in Raleigh
  • May 10-12, 2021 – Regional hosted by Louisville in Louisville
  • May 9-11, 2022 – Regional hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee

Fencing:

  • March 24-27, 2022 – Championships hosted by Notre Dame in Notre Dame

Rifle:

  • March 11-12, 2022 – Championships hosted by NC State in Raleigh

Gymnastics:

  • April 4, 2020 – Regionals hosted by NC State in Raleigh
  • April 2, 2022 – Regionals hosted by NC State in Raleigh
