ACC has nine selected to 2017 Mackey Award Watch List

Published Tuesday, Jul. 11, 2017, 5:01 pm

The ACC led all conferences with nine players selected to the 2017 Preseason John Mackey Award Watch List, which was announced Tuesday by the Friends of John Mackey.

acc footballWake Forest senior Cam Serigne (Ashburn, Virginia) is making his third appearance on the preseason watch list, having been so honored before the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Florida State junior Ryan Izzo (Highland Lakes, New Jersey) is being honored for the second time, having been named before the 2016 season.

Louisville was one of three schools nationally to have two players chosen to the list in juniors Micky Crum and Jordan Davis.

Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee and the 2017 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 6, 2017. He will then be presented live on December 7, 2017, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU. All future announcements can be found atwww.johnmackeyaward.com.

NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey, who played collegiately at current ACC member Syracuse from 1960-62, is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position.  A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

Since the Award’s inception for the 2000 season, four players from current ACC schools have won the Mackey Award, most recently Florida State’s Nick O’Leary in 2014. Clemson’s Dwayne Allen (2011), Virginia’s Heath Miller (2004) and Miami’s Kellen Winslow II (2003) also captured the honor.

 

ACC Players Selected to the 2017 Preseason John Mackey Award Watch List

Cole Cook                 NC State              Sr.           Carrollton, Ga.

Micky Crum              Louisville            Jr.           Columbus, Ohio

Jordan Davis            Louisville            Jr.           Clear Lake, Texas

Brandon Fritts         North Carolina   Jr.           Mentor, Ohio

Daniel Helm              Duke                    Jr.-R        Chatham, Ill.

Chris Herndon, IV    Miami                  Sr.           Norcross, Ga.

Ryan Izzo                  Florida State       Jr.-R        Highland Lakes, N.J.

Cam Serigne             Wake Forest       Sr.-R       Ashburn, Va.

Tommy Sweeney     Boston College   Jr.           Ramsey, N.J

