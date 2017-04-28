 jump to example.com

ACC has four selected in first round of 2017 NFL Draft

Published Friday, Apr. 28, 2017, 12:46 am

The ACC had four players chosen in the first round of the 2017 National Football League Draft Thursday night in Philadelphia.

acc footballThe four selections brings the ACC to a total of 73 first-round draftees in the last 13 years, beginning with the 2005 draft. That is the second-highest total of any conference.

North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was taken second overall by the Chicago Bears. Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was taken seventh overall by the Los Angeles Chargers and Tigers’ quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected 12th overall by the Houston Texans. Finally, Miami tight David Njoku was tabbed 29th by the Cleveland Browns.

Trubisky becomes the fourth UNC player taken as the second overall player in the draft, joining Ken Willard (1965), Lawrence Taylor (1981) and Julius Peppers (2002).

Williams became the third Clemson wide receiver taken in the first round since 2013, joining Sammy Watkins (4th, 2014) and DeAndre Hopkins (27th, 2013). He is the fifth Clemson wide receiver drafted in that time.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Williams were chosen in the top 12 selections of the NFL draft, marking the first time two Clemson players have been selected among the first 12 selections.

With Williams and Watson being selected among the first 12 players, it is the first time any school has had a quarterback and wide receiver chosen among the first 12 selections. Clemson has now had a first-round draft selection in each of the last five years.

When Miami tight end David Njoku was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns, he became the fifth Hurricane tight end selected in the first round since 2000 and the ninth drafted overall.   

                   

ACC Selections in the First Round NFL Draft

Rd.       Pick     Name                          Pos.                 School                         NFL Team

1          2          Mitchell Trubisky        QB                   North Carolina                        Chicago Bears

1          7          Mike Williams             WR                  Clemson                      L.A Chargers

1          12        Deshaun Watson         QB                   Clemson                      Houston Texans

1          29        David Njoku                 TE                    Miami                         Cleveland Browns

