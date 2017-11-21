ACC Football Teleconference: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente talks with reporters on the ACC Football Teleconference.

JUSTIN FUENTE: Coming off an emotional Senior Day win against a very tough, physical Pittsburgh team. We’re in the middle of our short week, getting ready for our rivalry game at Virginia. I did mention this the other day, again, I want to congratulate Tremaine Edmunds for being a finalist for the Butkus Award. Just a great young man. It’s always nice to see good people get recognized for their hard work.

Q. To go a little bit deeper into the rivalry, just what you can say about Virginia Tech, Virginia, and what it’s come to mean to you in your couple seasons there so far?

JUSTIN FUENTE: Oh, it’s an important game to both sides. We’re obviously in this state. There are people that went to both respective institutions, have a lot of pride in their schools. It’s meant a lot to the players and fans alike that have gone to both schools, and it’s kind of an honor to be a part of it, to gain the appreciation for the rivalry and understanding of what it means — that it means so much to so many people. It’s a fun thing to be a part of.

Q. For you with your first season at Virginia Tech, after ten wins, you have an opportunity, if you win this game and win the bowl game, to get to ten as well this season. Just what you can say about this team’s progression? I know we’ve spoken about it before, how quickly they bought in and carried over, and you were able to bond your staff with some of the people that were there. Just what you can say about the success of Virginia Tech, and the fact that you can have back-to-back double-digit winning seasons?

JUSTIN FUENTE: Well, I mean we don’t need to put the cart before the horse. We have a tremendous challenge this week just to get to one win, but the transition has gone smoothly. I’m proud of our players. Each year is a different year. It’s not a straight ascension. What happened the year before has zero to little impact on this year, but I’ve been proud of our guys. At some point as a team, I think we’ve played better in some instances than we actually are, which probably makes me most proud. I just like the way our guys continue to go to work every single day and trying to find a way to win games.

Q. I’m curious, you mentioned yesterday that you didn’t have an injury update yet. Do you have anything on Luke Reynolds and Vinny Mihota?

JUSTIN FUENTE: Not yet.

Q. Last week, this is a Bronco question but not really related to the game, he mentioned how he doesn’t think coaches, if there is a rule that could be created that coaches shouldn’t be allowed to leave their school before that team plays in their bowl game. I’m curious if you think that that’s an idea that even kind of feasible, and how you kind of might look at that in the context of having left Memphis before a bowl game?

JUSTIN FUENTE: Do I think there should be a rule to prevent that? Is that what you’re asking?

Q. Well, do you think there should be a rule or is it even a feasible idea, I guess, are the two questions there.

JUSTIN FUENTE: Well, I don’t know. I know it’s a painful process for everybody involved. I do know that. I agree with Bronco on that line. It’s not fun for anyone. It’s been my short experience that when those decisions are made that your previous school is not really interested in having you around, and your new school would like to have you there as quickly as possible. So I don’t know how feasible it is.

I understand that it is an uncomfortable and painful situation. I know it was very difficult for me, personally, to not be with my guys a couple years ago as they were playing in a bowl game. So oftentimes there’s just not a lot of control at that point.

Q. Justin, I’m not sure that you would necessarily say it’s been consistent this year. But it certainly seems as the years have gone along, your young receivers, Kumah and Savoy have improved a good bit. What would be your take on their season as a whole? As you look forward to seeing them out there a year from now, where do you think that they might be?

JUSTIN FUENTE: Well, I would say that they have improved, and it’s been a slow process. I think we’re still trying to gain some consistency. I think Eric has become a more consistent player for us, and I’m really proud of that. He’s playing well on special teams and contributing in the pass game. Sean is still just a true freshman and has some of those true freshman moments out there.

So I guess in short I would say Sean has done a good job at times. Eric has made huge strides in my estimation, to become a very reliable player out there. Phil Patterson is a guy that last week contributed, had a great week of practice, and was in the midst of having another great week of practice that I’m encouraged by his development.

Q. At least to the untrained eye, it appeared that after Vinny went out there late against Pittsburgh and down on the goal line, that Gaines really did well in his stead, is that what you saw on tape?

JUSTIN FUENTE: It has been. Houshun has steadily improved on the field. I do believe that this football team is important to Houshun. That he wants to play well and continue to improve his role or increase his role, I should say. We have been pleased with him on the field. Kind of the scenario you’re talking about, he was ready and prepared and played well.