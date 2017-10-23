ACC Football Notebook: Week 9
News and notes from across the world of ACC Football heading into Week 9.
ACC Football Schedule: Week 9
Friday, October 27
- Florida State at Boston College, 8 p.m., ESPN, Florida State leads series, 11-4
Saturday, October 28
- Miami at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2, UNC leads series, 11-9
- Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network, Louisville leads series, 4-0
- Virginia at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN, Pitt leads series, 6-3
- NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC, NC State leads series, 2-0
- Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m., ACC Network, Virginia Tech leads series, 15-9
- Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ABC & ESPN2, Georgia Tech leads series, 50-29-2
ACC Football News
- The ACC is the only conference with four teams ranked among the top 14 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Clemson leads the way at No. 7, followed by No. 8 Miami, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 14 NC State. The ACC has four of the top 15 in the Amway Coaches poll, including No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Miami, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 15 NC State.
- Week nine of the ACC schedule opens Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. on ESPN with an Atlantic Division battle between Florida State and resurgent Boston College. The Eagles have won two ACC games in a row for the first time since 2014, and will look to end FSU’s seven-game win streak in the series. Florida State has not lost to BC under current head coach Jimbo Fisher, and despite a 2-4 overall mark, the Seminoles are 2-0 on the road this year and have won six straight true road games.
- One of just six Power 5 teams that remains unbeaten, No. 8/8 Miami (6-0 overall, 4-0 Coastal) travels to North Carolina for a noon kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 28, on ESPN2. The Hurricanes continue to produce narrow victories, having won their last three by a total of 13 points, including a four-point win at Florida State, a one-point win over Georgia Tech and an eight-point win over Syracuse. Miami’s average margin of victory in those three games is 4.3 points. The Tar Heels have won the last two games in the series, and twice have upset the Hurricanes in Kenan Stadium (2004, 2009) when Miami was ranked and UNC was not.
- One of the most important games on the college football schedule this weekend is No. 14/15 NC State at No. 9/10 Notre Dame. The Wolfpack, led by midseason All-Americans Bradley Chubb on defense and Jaylen Samuels on offense, has won six in a row and is coming off a bye week. The Irish sport a similar 6-1 record and knocked off No. 11 USC last weekend, 49-14.
- NC State is one of only three ACC schools to hold the advantage in its football series against the Irish (2-0). The Wolfpack won last year’s game, 10-3, which was played in windy and rainy conditions caused by Hurricane Matthew. Saturday is NC State’s first visit to South Bend, as the only previous game was a 28-6 Wolfpack triumph in the 2002 Gator Bowl.
- NC State is sixth nationally in defense against the run (91.3), while Notre Dame is sixth nationally in rushing offense (317.2).
- Virginia Tech, which boasts the nation’s No. 5 overall defense, welcomes Duke to Blacksburg at 7:20 p.m. on the ACC Network. It is the first night game televised by the ACC Network/Raycom since the Raycom package began in 1984. Led by freshman signal caller Josh Jackson, the Hokies posted 59 points last week against North Carolina. Duke is coming off a 24-17 loss to Pitt.
- Duke has only won twice in Blacksburg in the history of the series, but both wins came on the Blue Devils’ most recent trips to Lane Stadium in 2015 and 2013. The 2015 game was a four-overtime thriller, making it the longest game in ACC history. Virginia Tech holds an 11-2 advantage in ACC play, is 7-2 in Blacksburg and is 6-0 against Duke when the Hokies are nationally ranked. VT is fifth nationally in scoring defense (12.7), while the Blue Devils are averaging just 13.5 points a game in ACC play.
- Louisville heads to Winston-Salem for a 12:20 p.m. kickoff against Wake Forest on Saturday on the ACC Network. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson is one of just four players in ACC history with 11,000 career total yards of offense. Wake Forest is looking to halt a three-game skid after opening with four straight wins. This is only the fifth game between the two Atlantic Division rivals with Louisville having won the previous four.
- Louisville and Wake Forest first met in the 2007 FedEx Orange Bowl (after the 2006 season) when the Cardinals took a 24-13 decision. Louisville escaped with a 20-19 win in its only previous trip to Winston- Salem. Wake Forest leads the nation in tackles for loss, averaging 9.0 per game, while Louisville is 24th in fewest TFLs allowed at just 4.6 per game. The Deacons are tied for second in the nation in fewest turnovers lost (4), while the Cardinals are 95th (12).
- Virginia suffered its first conference loss last week to Boston College and looks to get back in the win column against Pitt at 12:30 p.m. on RSN. The Panthers earned their first ACC victory with a 24-17 win last Saturday over Duke.
- Pitt has won all four games against Virginia held in the Steel City, including both matchups in ACC play. Overall, the Panthers are 3-1 against the Cavaliers since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013.
- Georgia Tech’s visit to No. 7/7 Clemson caps the weekend schedule at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised regionally on ABC and to the rest of the country on ESPN2 (reverse mirror). Clemson had an off week to prepare for the Yellow Jackets after suffering their only loss two weeks ago at Syracuse.
- Clemson holds 13-6 advantage in games against Georgia Tech played in Memorial Stadium and has won four of the last five meetings. The series began in 1898 in Augusta, but the two teams met 41 straight times in Atlanta between 1902 and 1973. The Tigers rank 13th nationally in run defense, allowing just 107.9 yards per game, while Tech is second nationally in rushing offense at 372.8 yards a contest.
- Led by Clemson’s five, the ACC ranks first in wins (23) vs. teams with a .500-or-better record.
- Miami’s No. 8 ranking in the AP poll is the highest for the Hurricanes since they were ranked seventh on Oct. 27 of 2013. NC State’s No. 14 ranking is the highest for the Wolfpack since it was ranked 14th by AP on Sept. 1 of 2003.
- Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Hurricanes’ 27-19 win over Syracuse. Pinckney had nine tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He is the third ACC player to be named national defensive player of the week by Walter Camp this season, joining Clemson DE Austin Bryant and Virginia LB Micah Kiser.
