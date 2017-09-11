ACC Football Notebook: Week 3

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads? Chris Graham and Scott German review the 34-17 UVA loss to Indiana on Saturday, and look at the state of the football program heading into Week 3.

Charlottesville teen named highest-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet Young men from throughout Virginia, 17 other states, and five foreign nations came together yesterday in the Fishburne Military School quadrangle.

Events Calendar Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Web Design, Marketing Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.