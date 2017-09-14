ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
News and notes from around the world of ACC Football.
- The ACC is the only conference with five teams among the top 17 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Clemson is No. 3, followed by No. 11 Florida State, No. 14 Louisville, No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 17 Miami.
- Week three of the ACC schedule is highlighted by No. 3/2 Clemson’s visit to No. 14/14 Louisville Saturday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by the Home Depot will broadcast from the Louisville campus. It is the second-straight season GameDay has broadcast from the Clemson-Louisville game.
- When Clemson faces Louisville on Saturday evening, it will be just the fourth time in college football history that the defending national champions will face the reigning Heisman Trophy winner (Lamar Jackson). It will be just the third time it has happened in the regular season.
- The ACC is proud to continue its partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation to inspire and empower teachers. ACC Football teams and the league will celebrate Extra Yard for Teachers Week from September 16-23.
- Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson totaled 525 yards of total offense in the Cardinals’ victory at North Carolina and now owns two of the top 10, and three of the top 20, single-game total offensive performances in ACC history. Jackson leads the nation in total offense and needs just 37 rushing yards to set an ACC career mark for rushing yards by a QB.
- Clemson posted 11 sacks in its 14-6 win over No. 13 Auburn, the most by any ACC team since the NCAA began compiling single-game sack totals in 2000. Defensive end Austin Bryant recorded four sacks and was named the National Defensive Player of the Week by three organizations.
- Duke, which has outscored its first two opponents by 77 points, plays host to Baylor on Saturday. The Blue Devils have an opportunity to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Duke’s 101 points through two games are the most by the Blue Devils in any two-game stretch since 1945.
- Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Lamar Jackson of Louisville were both named Manning Award Stars of the Week and Davey O’Brien Award Great Eight performers of the Week for their performances last week. Jones threw for 305 yards and rushed for 108 to lead the Blue Devils to a win over Northwestern, while Jackson accounted for six touchdowns in a win at North Carolina.
- Six ACC coaches – the most of any conference – rank in the top 18 of all active coaches in career winning percentage with a minimum of five years as a head coach. Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher ranks third (.813), followed by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (sixth, .765), Miami’s Mark Richt (seventh, .738), Louisville’s Bobby Petrino (ninth, .721), Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson (16th, .669) and Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall (18th, .654).
