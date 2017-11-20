ACC Football Notebook: Week 13
News and notes from the world of ACC Football heading into Week 13 of the 2017-2017 season.
Schedule
Friday, November 24, Time, TV, Series
- No. 2/2 Miami at Pitt, noon, ESPN, Miami leads series, 25-10-1
- No. 24/25 Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN, Virginia Tech leads series, 56-37-5
Saturday, November 25, Time, TV, Series
- No. 7/7 Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon, ABC, Georgia leads series, 65-41-5
- Louisville at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network, Kentucky leads series, 15-14
- Florida State at Florida, noon, ESPN, Florida leads series, 34-25-2
- Boston College at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network, Syracuse leads series, 31-19
- Duke at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN, Duke leads series, 57-38-2
- North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU, North Carolina leads series, 66-34-6
- No. 4/3 Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN, Clemson leads series, 68-42-4
ACC Football Notes
- Dr Pepper ACC Championship Game Matchup: No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Miami in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Miami (Coastal Division Champion) will be making its first appearance in the game, while Clemson is in the game for the third straight year and fifth time overall. The Tigers won the championship game in 2011, 2015 and 2016.
- Sold Out Again: The 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game is sold out for fourth time in seven years at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The six previous ACC Football Championship Games in Charlotte averaged more than 69,000 fans per contest, including sellout crowds in 2010, 2011, and 2015. Over the last seven years, the ACC ranks second among all conferences in attendance at its football championship games.
- Success For ACC Winner: The winner of the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoffs each of the previous four seasons.
- Highest Ranking: With Clemson ranked No. 2 and Miami at No. 3, this is the first time two ACC teams have been ranked in the top four of the College Football Playoff Rankings. If those rankings hold for the ACC Championship Game, it would be a matchup of the two highest ranked teams in conference history.
- Friday Matchups: Seeking a perfect regular season, Miami plays at Pitt at noon on Friday, Nov. 24. Later that evening, Virginia Tech heads to Charlottesville to face Virginia at 8 p.m.
- ACC-SEC: Traditional rivalry games with the Southeastern Conference will be played on the final Saturday of the regular season when Georgia Tech plays host to Georgia, Louisville travels to Kentucky, Florida State plays at Florida and Clemson faces South Carolina in Columbia.
- Wins Over .500 Teams: Led by Clemson with seven, the ACC leads all conferences in wins (41) vs. teams with a .500-or-better record. The next closest conference is the SEC with 36.
- Eight Bowl Eligible: The ACC has eight bowl-eligible teams, including Miami (10-0), Clemson (10-1), Virginia Tech (8-3), NC State (7-4), Louisville (7-4), Wake Forest (7-4), Boston College (6-5) and Virginia (6-5). Georgia Tech and Duke need just one win to achieve postseason eligibility. Florida State, which faces Florida and ULM, needs to win both games to extend its 35-year consecutive bowl streak.
- AP Top 25: Three ACC teams are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 with two others receiving votes. For the second consecutive week, Miami is No. 2 and Clemson is No. 4. Virginia Tech moved back into the rankings at No. 24, while NC State and Wake Forest both received votes.
- ACC Leads All Conferences in Wins Against the CFP Top 25: ACC teams have posted more non-conference wins against teams ranked in the College Football Playoff Committee’s Top 25 than any other conference. Four ACC teams have defeated teams currently ranked in the CFP Top 25. The four wins are one more than any other conference.
