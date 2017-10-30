ACC Football News and Notes: Week 10
News and notes from across the world of ACC Football heading into Week 10 of the 2017 season.
Schedule: Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 4
- Syracuse at Florida State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network, Florida State leads series, 9-1
- Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN, Georgia Tech leads 20-18-1
- Wake Forest at No. 5/8 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC, Notre Dame leads 3-0
- No. 6/5 Clemson at No. 20/19 NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, Clemson leads series, 56-28-1
- No. 13/13 Virginia Tech at No. 9/6 Miami, 8 p.m., ABC, Miami leads series, 20-14
ACC Football Notebook
- Two top 25 games highlight week 10 of the ACC football schedule as No. 6/5 Clemson travels to No. 20/19 NC State for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 4, followed by a primetime matchup between No. 13/13 Virginia Tech at No. 9/6 Miami at 8 p.m.
- The annual “Textile Bowl” between Clemson and NC State shapes up as an Atlantic Division showdown with the Wolfpack trying to snap a five-game losing streak against the Tigers. Clemson holds a commanding 56-28-1 advantage in a series that began in 1899 in Rock Hill, S.C. The Tigers have won 12 of the last 13 meetings, including last year’s overtime victory that kept alive Clemson’s national championship hopes. NC State’s last win in the series came in 2011, when it stunned the seventh-ranked Tigers, 37-13, at Carter-Finley Stadium. Both teams are ranked for the first time since 1992 and only the fourth time in series history.
- A key Coastal Division contest finds the Hokies and Hurricanes meeting for the 35th time overall and the 14th time as ACC members. It is the first time both teams are ranked in the top 25 since 2010, when No. 24 Miami knocked off No. 14 Virginia Tech, 31-17. Miami leads the series 12-6 at home, including a 4-2 record at Hard Rock Stadium. The game shapes up as a defensive battle as Virginia Tech ranks second nationally in scoring defense and ninth in total defense, while the Hurricanes are third in pass efficiency defense and third in team tackles for loss.
- Miami can clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game and at least a share of the Coastal Division with a win over Virginia Tech AND a Virginia loss to Georgia Tech.
- Miami has won its five ACC games this season by an average of just 8.6 points per game, while Virginia Tech, in its three league victories, has outscored its opponents 106-20.
- Syracuse, which has just two losses in league play, travels to Tallahassee for a 12:20 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network. FSU holds a 9-1 advantage against the Orange in a series which began in 1966 with Syracuse’s only victory. The Seminoles have won all four meetings in ACC play by an average of 32.3 points per game and are 4-0 against the Orange in Tallahassee. Syracuse QB Eric Dungey ranks seventh nationally in total offense.
- Georgia Tech and Virginia meet at 3 p.m. on RSN in an evenly matched series that the Yellow Jackets lead, 20-18-1. Georgia Tech has won four of the last five meetings and six of the last eight, but the Cavaliers have only lost twice at Scott Stadium (2009, 2013) since Georgia Tech’s historic 38-35 win over then No. 1-ranked Virginia in 1990. A win by the Cavaliers makes them bowl eligible for the first time since 2011. The Jackets are the only team in the country yet to throw an interception and are fourth nationally in rushing offense.
- The Demon Deacons meet the Irish for the fourth time overall and travel to Notre Dame for the third straight trip. The Irish have won all three prior meetings in the series, which began in 2011. Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch, who took over in Winston-Salem in 2005, came to the Deacons after spending 30 years at Notre Dame, including the last six as the Provost. Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, came from Wake Forest, and spent 12 years as an assistant coach to Wake head coach Dave Clawson. Wake leads in the nation in team tackles for loss (9.3), while Notre Dame ranks sixth in rushing offense (317.9).
- Led by Clemson with six, the ACC leads all conferences in wins (29) vs. teams with a .500-or-better record. No other team in the AP Top 10 has played more .500-or-better teams than Clemson (6).
- The ACC has four bowl-eligible teams this week – Miami (7-0), Clemson (7-1), Virginia Tech (7-1) and NC State (6-2). Four other teams need just one win to achieve postseason eligibility, including Boston College (5-4), Louisville (5-4), Virginia (5-3) and Wake Forest (5-3). BC and Louisville are off this week, while Virginia hosts Georgia Tech and Wake Forest travels to Notre Dame.
- Miami is 7-0 for the first time since winning its first seven games in 2013. The last time the Hurricanes won eight straight to open a season was 2002, when they won 12 straight before falling in the Fiesta Bowl to Ohio State.
- With its fourth dramatic win in as many weeks, Miami now has a winning streak of 12 consecutive games, which is the longest current streak in the FBS. The Hurricanes have won six straight games at home and will face Virginia Tech this Saturday. The Hokies have won five straight games on the road, which ties for the fourth longest current road winning streak.
