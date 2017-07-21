 jump to example.com

ACC has eight on 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

Published Friday, Jul. 21, 2017, 1:56 pm

The ACC has eight players on the 2017 preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday. The eight ACC players ties for the highest from any conference.

acc footballThe 2016 Walter Camp Player of the Year, Louisville junior quarterback Lamar Jackson, headlines the 2017 Watch List. Jackson accounted for 5,114 total yards and 51 touchdowns in 2016 for the Cardinals. The youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, Jackson was also named as the 2016 National Player of the Year by CBSports.com, The Sporting News and the Maxwell Award.

The ACC has had the most players nominated on preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award (top defensive player), the Outland (top interior lineman) and Nagurski  (top defensive player) Trophies, the Mackey (top tight end), Groza (top placekicker) and Hornung (most versatile) Awards and tied for the most players chosen for the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back), the Wuerffel Trophy (service) and the Walter Camp.

In all, 92 ACC players have totaled 165 appearances on preseason watch lists.

The Walter Camp watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November.  The 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, December 7.  The winner will then receive the trophy at the Foundation’s 51st annual national awards banquet on January 13, 2018 in New Haven.

 

ACC players on 2017 Preseason Walter Camp Award Watch List

Name                              Position         School                  Cl.        Hometown

Deondre Francois         QB                   Florida State        So.-R   Orlando, Fla.

Quadree Henderson      WR-PR-KR      Pitt                        Jr.        Wilmington, Del.

Lamar Jackson               QB                   Louisville              Jr.        Louisville, Ky.

Derwin James                 DB-KR             Florida State        So.       Haines City, Fla.

Harold Landry               DE                   Boston College    Sr.        Spring Lake, N.C.

Dexter Lawrence           DT                   Clemson               So.       Wake Forest, N.C.

Mark Walton                  RB                   Miami                    Jr.        Miami, Fla.

Christian Wilkins           DT-FB             Clemson               Jr.        Springfield, Mass.

Discussion
 
