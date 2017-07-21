ACC has eight on 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

The ACC has eight players on the 2017 preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday. The eight ACC players ties for the highest from any conference.

The 2016 Walter Camp Player of the Year, Louisville junior quarterback Lamar Jackson, headlines the 2017 Watch List. Jackson accounted for 5,114 total yards and 51 touchdowns in 2016 for the Cardinals. The youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, Jackson was also named as the 2016 National Player of the Year by CBSports.com, The Sporting News and the Maxwell Award.

The ACC has had the most players nominated on preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award (top defensive player), the Outland (top interior lineman) and Nagurski (top defensive player) Trophies, the Mackey (top tight end), Groza (top placekicker) and Hornung (most versatile) Awards and tied for the most players chosen for the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back), the Wuerffel Trophy (service) and the Walter Camp.

In all, 92 ACC players have totaled 165 appearances on preseason watch lists.

The Walter Camp watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, December 7. The winner will then receive the trophy at the Foundation’s 51st annual national awards banquet on January 13, 2018 in New Haven.

ACC players on 2017 Preseason Walter Camp Award Watch List

Name Position School Cl. Hometown

Deondre Francois QB Florida State So.-R Orlando, Fla.

Quadree Henderson WR-PR-KR Pitt Jr. Wilmington, Del.

Lamar Jackson QB Louisville Jr. Louisville, Ky.

Derwin James DB-KR Florida State So. Haines City, Fla.

Harold Landry DE Boston College Sr. Spring Lake, N.C.

Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson So. Wake Forest, N.C.

Mark Walton RB Miami Jr. Miami, Fla.

Christian Wilkins DT-FB Clemson Jr. Springfield, Mass.