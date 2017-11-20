ACC Basketball Players of the Week: Week 2

Top-ranked Duke swept ACC basketball honors for Week 2 of the 2017-18 season, as Grayson Allen was selected the ACC Player of the Week and Wendell Carter Jr. was recognized as the ACC Rookie of the Week.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

Allen totaled 47 points in a pair of Duke victories, including a career-high 37 in an 88-81 win over No. 2 Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago. Allen went 7-for-11 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line as the Blue Devils knocked off the Spartans in just the ninth No. 1-versus-No. 2 NCAA basketball matchup in the last 20 years.

Allen’s 37 points set a scoring record for the Champion Classic and are the most by a Duke player since J.J. Redick went for 40 versus Virginia on January 28, 2006. Allen, a senior from Jacksonville, Florida, was in double-figures again Friday as Duke knocked off Southern, 78-61. Allen’s 17 made 3-pointers are the third-most in the NCAA this season.

Carter recorded back-to-back double-doubles in helping Duke to a pair of wins. The 6-10 freshman from Atlanta went for 12 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over No. 2 Michigan State in the Champions Classic as the Blue Devils out-rebounded the Spartans 46-34. He followed with 20 points and 11 boards in Friday’s 78-61 win over Southern. Carter scored his career-high 20 points versus Southern on 7-for-9 shooting from the field, to go along with a career-high six blocked shots, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes.

Carter ranks third nationally in total blocked shots (13) and 26th in total rebounds (36). Duke’s seven double-doubles thus far (all by freshmen) leads the nation. Duke has had multiple freshmen post double-doubles in the same game three times in four games. That had happened only three previous times in program history prior to this season.