ACC Basketball Notebook: News and notes heading into tipoff week

ACC basketball tips off this week. News and notes from across the Atlantic Coast Conference heading into Week 1.

ACColades

The 2017-18 ACC basketball season opens Friday evening with 12 conference teams in action … 14 of the league’s 15 teams will open this weekend … led by top-ranked Duke, the ACC tips off the season with five teams ranked in the AP preseason poll … No. 9 North Carolina, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 16 Louisville join the Blue Devils in the preseason top 20 … Duke was also voted the preseason favorite to claim the ACC title in the preseason media poll conducted at the league’s “Operation Basketball” … defending national champion North Carolina is tabbed for second while Notre Dame is picked third … the Irish’s Bonzie Colson was voted ACC preseason Player of the Year while Duke’s Marvin Bagley III received the nod as ACC preseason Rookie of the Year … Colson was joined on the media’s preseason All-ACC First Team by Duke’s Grayson Allen and Bagley, North Carolina’s Joel Berry II and Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers … Allen leads all active ACC players with 1,424 career points while Colson is tops in career rebounds with 688 … Wake Forest’s Bryant Crawford enters the 2017-18 season having scored in double-figures in an ACC-best 24 consecutive games.

By the Numbers