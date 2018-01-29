ACC Basketball Notebook: Jan. 29

Notre Dame and No. 4 Duke renew their ACC rivalry on ESPN’s Big Monday at the Blue Devils’ Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Fighting Irish hold a 5-3 advantage in ACC matchups, though Duke claimed the most recent in last year’s New York Life ACC Tournament championship game at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The Blue Devils hold a 22-7 lead in the all-time series, which began with a 1965 matchup in Chicago Stadium. Monday night’s game will mark the ninth ACC meeting between veteran Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and former assistant Mike Brey, now in his 18th season at the Notre Dame helm.

Both teams will be trying to rebound from close Saturday losses.

Weekend in review

Weekend action included visiting No. 2 Virginia edging Duke in a showdown of top-five teams. Notre Dame, missing three starters, dropped an 80-75 decision to visiting Virginia Tech.

Other Saturday action saw NC State upset No. 10 North Carolina, Florida State turn back visiting Miami in overtime, Louisville down Wake Forest, and Syracuse top Pitt.

Clemson capped the weekend with a 72-70 road win at Georgia Tech on Sunday night. Gabe DeVoe’s career-high 25 points led the Tigers, who overcome a 26-point effort by the Yellow Jackets’ Josh Okogie.

NC State’s win over UNC marks its third over a top-10 ranked opponent this season (also No. 2 Arizona and No. 2 Duke).

By the Numbers

1 – Duke’s Marvin Bagley III is bidding to become the first freshman to lead the ACC in both scoring and rebounds … Bagley currently leads the league in scoring (22.0), rebounds (11.6) and double-doubles (17).

1 – Virginia’s Devon Hall leads the ACC in assists-to-turnover ratio (3.14:1) and free throw percentage (.930) … Hall has scored in double figures eight straight games and ranks second on the team in scoring (12.7).

4 – In his first year at NC State, Kevin Keatts’ Wolfpack is 4-2 against AP-ranked teams, including three wins against top 10 teams.

7 – In the seven ACC games this past weekend, road teams went 5-2 with six of the games were decided by five points or less or in overtime.

10.7 – Notre Dame sophomore guard T.J. Gibbs is tied for second in the ACC in per game scoring improvement (+10.7) from a year ago … Gibbs needs just 12 points to double his scoring output from his freshman season.

18 – Boston College’s Jerome Robinson has scored 10 or more points in 18 consecutive games and ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.3).

19.7 – Syracuse’s Ty Battle has scored 10 or more points in all but one game this season and ranks second in the ACC in scoring (19.7).

432 – Duke has sold out 432 consecutive games at Cameron

Indoor Stadium – the longest current streak in either men’s college basketball or the NBA.