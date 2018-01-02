ACC Basketball News and Notes: Week of Jan. 2

The ACC weekday slate tips off Tuesday night with Pitt traveling to Louisville. The game will be the first league test for the Cardinals, while the Panthers seek to rebound from last Saturday’s loss to No. 15 Miami in their ACC opener. Six more conference games are scheduled for Wednesday evening.

ACC Notes

Six ACC teams are ranked among the top 10 of the latest AP poll, led by Duke at No. 2 … Virginia moves up to No. 8, while North Carolina is at No. 12 and Miami at No. 15 … Florida State continues to hold the No. 24 spot, while Clemson enters the rankings at No. 25.

Clemson (12-1) is off to its best start to a season since the 2008-09 Tigers opened with 16 straight wins … the Tigers’ appearance in the AP poll is their first since Jan. 18, 2010.

Virginia sophomore Ty Jerome set career highs for single-game points (31), field goals (11) and minutes played (37) in the Cavaliers’ ACC-opening win over Boston College. Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III leads the ACC in both scoring (21.9 ppg) and rebounding (11.6 rpg). Jerome was named ACC Player of the Week, while Bagley was tabbed as ACC Rookie of the Week for the fourth time.

Miami senior Ja’Quan Newton needs five points to reach 1,000 for his career.

Notre Dame senior Bonzie Colson’s 17 rebounds in last Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech tied a career high.

ACC By the Numbers