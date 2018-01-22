ACC Basketball News and Notes: UNC battles Virginia Tech on Big Monday

The second ESPN Big Monday game of the season finds No. 10 North Carolina making the trip to Virginia Tech. Cameron Johnson averaged 18.5 points in the last two outings for the Tar Heels, who bring a four-game winning streak into the contest. Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson has averaged 24.5 points over his last two games, including a career-high 26 on Saturday versus Florida State.

News and Notes

All five ACC ranked teams hold serve over the weekend, including No. 2 Virginia’s 59-49 win at Wake Forest on Sunday evening and No. 25 Miami’s 86-81 victory at NC State.

Saturday’s slate saw No. 5 Duke down Pitt, No. 15 North Carolina turn back Georgia Tech, and No. 20 Clemson defeat Notre Dame. Florida State won at Virginia Tech in other Saturday action.

Louisville held off visiting Boston College on Sunday for its fourth consecutive win. Virginia has won 10 straight and stands 7-0 in ACC play for the first time since also starting 7-0 in 2014-15.

Duke has scored 80-plus points in 15 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in team history.

Saturday’s victory over Notre Dame was Clemson’s 200th ACC win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Miami’s 28 road wins in conference play since the 2011-12 season ranks fourth behind North Carolina (35), Duke (34) and Virginia (31).

The Hurricanes’ 26 assists versus NC State on Sunday (on 34 field goals) are a season high.

By the Numbers