ACC Baseball Championship schedule announced

Published Sunday, May. 21, 2017, 10:53 am

The Virginia baseball team will open play in the 2017 ACC Baseball Championship at Thursday (May 25) against Duke at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky. After winning their last six conference series, the Cavaliers (41-13) earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

Virginia plays the ninth-seeded Blue Devils at 11 a.m. Thursday and also takes on No. 5 seed Clemson at 11 a.m. Friday as part of Pool D. The Blue Devils and Tigers play at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pool A consists of No. 1 seed Louisville, No. 8 Florida State and No. 12 Notre Dame. Pool B contains No. 2 North Carolina, No. 7 NC State and No. 11 Boston College, while Pool C has No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 6 Miami and No. 10 Georgia Tech.

With its appearance this year, Virginia has competed in each of the 44 ACC tournaments.

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 23-26). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Virginia enters tournament play with a 41-13 record, including a 18-12 mark in ACC play and has won 20 of its last 25 games.

Tickets are available by calling (855) 228-8497 or visiting http://theacc.co/base17tix.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on WatchESPN (subject to blackout).

 

2017 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 23-28 at Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Ky.

Tuesday, May 23
No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Miami, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 7 NC State, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 9 Duke vs. No. 5 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Wednesday, May 24
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Florida State, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Boston College, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, May 25
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, May 26
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 4 Virginia, 11 a.m. (RSN)
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 1 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN)
No. 7 NC State vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, May 27
Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)

Sunday, May 28
ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)

